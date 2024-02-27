ANDALUCIA Day will see celebrations across the region tomorrow in commemoration of an historic 1980 referendum in which the Andalucian electorate voted for the statute that made Andalucia an autonomous community.
Streets will be adorned with flowers and the famous green and white regional flag as schools, public administrations, shopping centres and many shops close for a day of joyous festivities.
Some businesses will remain open for business, so if you need to pop to the shops on 28-F, here is a comprehensive guide to where you should or should not head:
Mercadona: Closed
Carrefour: All closed apart from some branches of Carrefour Express. Visit Carrefour’s website to find out which shops will remain open from 10am to 10pm.
Dia: Closed
Lidl: Closed
Aldi: Closed
El Corte Inglés: Closed
Eroski: Closed
Maskom: Closed
Alcoop: Closed
Piedra: Closed
Shopping centres including Malaga’s Plaza Mayor, Rosaleda, Vialia, Nostrum Shopping Park and Malaga Plaza will likewise remain shut all day.
La Cañada Shopping in Marbella will remain open, but only for leisure and restaurants, whilst Miramar in Fuengirola will open its cinema, restaurants and petrol station
