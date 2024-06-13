13 Jun, 2024 @ 13:13
Subscribe
Login
My Account
13 Jun, 2024 @ 11:55
····
1 min read

Taxi drivers in Barcelona set to strike over ‘low tariffs and unfair competition’: Cabbies hope to ‘blockade’ Spain’s second largest city

by
The drivers are angry at ride-hailing services such as Uber and Cabify
June 14, 2023, Barcelona, Catalonia, Spain: Taxi drivers protest against the EU court ruling against Barcelona's ride-hailing limits, a thirtieth of the taxi licences, violating the companies 'freedom of establishment' contrary to EU law. (Credit Image: © Matthias Oesterle/ZUMA Press Wire)

TAXI drivers in Barcelona are set to go on strike next Tuesday as simmering tensions in the sector come to the boil.

The protest, which has been called by the STAC, ATC, Paktaxi, Anger and Elite Taxi trade unions, will see cab drivers attempt to ‘blockade’ areas of the city next Tuesday, June 18, from 6am to 6pm.

They are calling for immediate government intervention to help protect the sector against the ‘abuses’ of insurance companies.

Protestors are also asking the Metropolitan Taxi Institute (IMET), the autonomous body which manages urban taxis and ride-hailing services (VTCs) in the metropolitan area of Barcelona, to implement ‘dignified’ tariffs.

They believe that ride-hailing services, such as Uber, Bolt or Cabify, are contributing to stagnating wages and represent ‘unfair competition’ by monopolising the industry.

READ MORE: WATCH: “This is going to end badly” Taxi and Uber drivers at each other’s throats again in Spain’s Mallorca as tensions boil over

Taxi drivers have long protested against the ‘unfair competition’ posed by their rivals, including Uber. Credit: Cordon Press

Last month, hundreds of taxi drivers organised a slow march through Barcelona which ‘paralysed’ traffic in protest against ride-hailing services, with trade union leaders warning that VTCs must ‘operate legally, or there will be no peace in Barcelona’.

The unions have also warned that Tuesday’s protest will not be the last, with plans to introduce ‘blockades’ at key points throughout the city, including the port, El-Prat airport, and Sants train station, all of which are key hubs for transport and trade.

The spokesperson for the Catalan government, Patricia Plaja, has sought to reassure taxi drivers by pledging to introduce a new law during the next parliament which will make co-existence of taxis and VTCs possible, and will incorporate ‘most of the measures the taxi drivers are demanding’.

“The government worked for months with all parties involved on a new law, it was almost done and would have been approved in June if it wasn’t for the snap election’, she said last month.

Tags:

Related Articles

Ben Pawlowski

Ben joined the Olive Press in January 2024 after a four-month stint teaching English in Paraguay. He loves the adrenaline rush of a breaking news story and the tireless work required to uncover an eye-opening exclusive. He is currently based in Barcelona from where he covers the city, the wider Catalunya region, and the north of Spain. Send tips to [email protected]

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

'Love Hug' robber with eight year trail of crime is arrested yet again on Spain's Costa Blanca Warning over ‘love hugging’ scam in Murcia after string of elderly people are targeted by gang TWO members of a ‘love-hug’ gang that travelled around Spain robbing elderly people have been jailed. Four Romanians- aged between 28 and 31- rented a 9 APR, 2024 @ 11:30 ALICANTE·CRIME & LAW·LEAD·MURCIA·OTHER NEWS Expat Brits in Benidorm sold drugs to bar and hotel customers with express deliveries via an electric scooter British tourist has expensive gold chain stolen by Benidorm ‘love hug’ thief who foolishly publishes social media photos of her showing it off A WOMAN stole a gold chain from a British tourist in Benidorm but was arrested days later after posting social media images of her wearing 27 NOV, 2023 @ 16:30 BENIDORM·COSTA BLANCA·CRIME & LAW·LEAD·VALENCIAN COMMUNITY ‘Love Hug’ robber with eight year trail of crime is arrested yet again on Spain’s Costa Blanca Callous ‘love hug’ robber targeting old people- and even offering sex- gets fifth arrest in recent months on Spain’s Costa Blanca A PROFESSIONAL ‘love hug’ street robber has been arrested in Alicante for the fifth time in recent months. The 26-year-old woman travelled all round Spain 15 AUG, 2023 @ 17:15 ALICANTE·COSTA BLANCA·CRIME & LAW·VALENCIAN COMMUNITY One of Spain's most-notorious 'Love Hug' robbers is arrested on Costa Blanca One of Spain’s most-notorious ‘Love Hug’ robbers is arrested on Costa Blanca
Previous Story

Plain-clothed police arrest couple using ‘love hug’ method to steal luxury watches from pedestrians in Spain

Next Story

WATCH: Jasmine Harman visits beauty spot in inland Malaga: A Place In The Sun star, 48, swims in ‘lovely’ lake with her adorable dog Astro

Latest from Barcelona

Go toTop

More From The Olive Press

1 bedroom Apartment for sale in Benissa with pool garage - € 249

1 bedroom Apartment for sale in Benissa with pool garage – € 249,000

Apartment Benissa, Alicante   1 beds   1 baths €

WATCH: Wayne Lineker, 62, is punched to the ground in Spain’s Ibiza

WAYNE Lineker, 62, has been punched to the ground in