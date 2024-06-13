13 Jun, 2024 @ 13:14
Subscribe
Login
My Account
13 Jun, 2024 @ 12:02
··
1 min read

WATCH: Jasmine Harman visits beauty spot in inland Malaga: A Place In The Sun star, 48, swims in ‘lovely’ lake with her adorable dog Astro

by

JASMINE Harman has been enjoying her free time in between filming the next series of A Place In The Sun.

The 48-year-old presenter, who moved to Estepona last year, this week visited a popular beauty spot just a short drive inland from the Costa del Sol.

In a video shared on her Instagram page, Jasmine is seen taking in the sights of a rock pool in Benahavis alongside her adorable pet dog Astro.

READ MORE: A Place In The Sun visits Alicante

She tells her followers: “Me and Astro have just been swimming here in the river, it’s absolutely lovely, there’s lots of people canyoning, but he’s currently going insane for a rock he found in the water.

“It’s so nice, it’s so different, been swimming in the pool, swimming in the sea and now in the river, it’s lovely.”

Astro is then seen jumping the in the water before bringing out a huge stick and shaking his fur coat.

The Guadalmina River is 28km long and passes through Benahavis and Marbella’s San Pedro before reaching the sea.

In Benahavis, the river is much wider, offering a great place to swim or go on an exciting 30-minute river tour.

The river can be easily accessed from the A-7175, where visitors can park in the lower area of Benahavis and take a short walk down to reach the starting point.

Unlike other natural swimming ponds, this river is regulated for swimming use and is only open between 10am and 8pm.

Tags:

Related Articles

Laurence Dollimore

Laurence has a BA and MA in International Relations and a Gold Standard diploma in Multi-Media journalism from News Associates in London. He has almost a decade of experience and previously worked as a senior reporter for the Mail Online in London.

GOT A STORY? Contact [email protected] or call +34 951 273 575 Twitter: @olivepress

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Previous Story

Taxi drivers in Barcelona set to strike over ‘low tariffs and unfair competition’: Cabbies hope to ‘blockade’ Spain’s second largest city

Next Story

Traveller attempts to fly from Madrid to southern Spain with 15 TARANTULAS in Tupperware containers

Latest from Celebrity

Go toTop

More From The Olive Press

1 bedroom Apartment for sale in Benissa with pool garage - € 249

1 bedroom Apartment for sale in Benissa with pool garage – € 249,000

Apartment Benissa, Alicante   1 beds   1 baths €

WATCH: Wayne Lineker, 62, is punched to the ground in Spain’s Ibiza

WAYNE Lineker, 62, has been punched to the ground in