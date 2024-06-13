WATCH: Jasmine Harman visits beauty spot in inland Malaga: A Place In The Sun star, 48, swims in ‘lovely’ lake with her adorable dog Astro

JASMINE Harman has been enjoying her free time in between filming the next series of A Place In The Sun.

The 48-year-old presenter, who moved to Estepona last year, this week visited a popular beauty spot just a short drive inland from the Costa del Sol.

In a video shared on her Instagram page, Jasmine is seen taking in the sights of a rock pool in Benahavis alongside her adorable pet dog Astro.

READ MORE: A Place In The Sun visits Alicante

She tells her followers: “Me and Astro have just been swimming here in the river, it’s absolutely lovely, there’s lots of people canyoning, but he’s currently going insane for a rock he found in the water.

“It’s so nice, it’s so different, been swimming in the pool, swimming in the sea and now in the river, it’s lovely.”

Astro is then seen jumping the in the water before bringing out a huge stick and shaking his fur coat.

The Guadalmina River is 28km long and passes through Benahavis and Marbella’s San Pedro before reaching the sea.

In Benahavis, the river is much wider, offering a great place to swim or go on an exciting 30-minute river tour.

The river can be easily accessed from the A-7175, where visitors can park in the lower area of Benahavis and take a short walk down to reach the starting point.

Unlike other natural swimming ponds, this river is regulated for swimming use and is only open between 10am and 8pm.