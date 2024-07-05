5 Jul, 2024
5 Jul, 2024 @ 13:15
Jasmine Harman responds to claim that A Place In The Sun is ‘fake’ – after hearing accusation from a British expat in Spain

JASMINE Harman has responded to rumours that A Place In The Sun is ‘fake’.

The presenter addressed the claim on social media after a member of her team heard it from a British expat living in Spain.

The 48-year-old, who moved to the Costa del Sol last year, has been presenting the hit Channel 4 programme for more than 20 years.

It sees herself and other presenters show Brits around sunny destinations in Europe in search of their dream holiday or retirement home.

In a video on Instagram today, Jasmine said: “I just wanted to jump on and tell you about something I heard yesterday.

“One of our agents said that a British person they know that lives over here in Spain had told them that A Place In The Sun is all fake, that the househunters get paid to be on the show, and that no one ever buys.

“In 20 years, hundreds of my househunters have bought properties that we have showed them on the show.

“Our househunters don’t get paid, they get their expenses, travel and accommodation etc, that gets paid, of course, but they don’t get a fee, they’re not actors, they’re real, genuine househunters.”

Jasmine said there is a casting team that ‘makes sure’ that they are ‘bonified, serious househunters’.

She added: “For any doubters out there, it’s definitely real, it’s not fake.”

