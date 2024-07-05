4 bedroom Villa for sale in Purias – € 260,000

Villa Purias, Murcia 4 beds 4 baths € 260,000

Welcome to Sebas Inmuebles, where we present an exceptional detached chalet with a large plot in a strategic location in the southeast of Spain. This property combines the serenity of the countryside with the proximity to the sea and the city, as well as to main services and excellent road communications with major airports. Relax and enjoy from the very first moment: Imagine arriving at your new home and feeling peace and tranquillity from the very first moment. This chalet is the perfect place to enjoy outdoor spaces, including the possibility of building your own pool and designing a… See full property details