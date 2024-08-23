Britain is ‘mocking Spain’ with special coin and postage stamp celebrating its ‘occupation of Gibraltar’, blasts Spanish press

THE Spanish press have blasted a special coin and postage stamp showing the ‘occupation of Gibraltar’ issued in Britain, claiming it ‘mocks Spain’.

August 4, marked the 320th anniversary of the capture of Gibraltar by a British-Dutch fleet led by the admiral George Rooke.

Now, the UK has celebrated this event by issuing a new stamp and coin to commemorate the ‘key event for the creation of an unbreakable bond between Gibraltar and the UK’.

The coin is expected to be a 50 pence piece, issued by the Gibraltar Mint.

The commemorative stamp which will be issued through the Royal Gibraltar Post Office.

Although Spanish news outlet, El Debate has called the new coin and stamp an attempt to ‘mock’ Spain, the Gibraltar mint and Royal Gibraltar Post Office have historically issued such commemorative items to mark the anniversary.

The Rock has been under British control for over three centuries since it was captured in 1704.

Admiral George Rooke led a British-Dutch squadron to occupy Gibraltar during the War of Spanish Succession.

The 100 Spanish soldiers were no match for the 2,000 strong British-Dutch fleet and ultimately, both Gibraltar and Menorca were handed over to Britain in the Treaty of Utrecht.

Signed on July 13, 1713, the treaty cedes to the British crown ‘the full and entire ownership of the city and castle of Gibraltar, together with its port, defences and fortresses belonging thereto.’

However, according to El Debate ‘the treaty came with conditions that have never been fulfilled.’

“One of them states that the treaty was made ‘without any territorial jurisdiction and without any open communication by land’. This measure was primarily intended to prevent smuggling, which was also prohibited. However, Britain has systematically breached these points by occupying the land on the isthmus, artificially enlarging the Rock and engaging in lucrative smuggling in the region,” Sarah Durwin writes.

“It should be remembered that the British did not capture Gibraltar for England, but occupied it on behalf of the Austrian candidate for the Spanish crown, Archduke Charles. However, when it became clear that the Bourbons would prevail in the contest, the British government refused to cede this strategic position,” she continues.

“According to a press release from the Gibraltar government, 1704 ‘was a starting point’ for these ‘unbreakable’ ties that began with an attack from behind and have been maintained on the basis of a treaty that has been systematically breached.”

