3 bedroom Flat for sale in Tossa de Mar – € 229,000

12 Sep, 2024
12 Sep, 2024 @ 13:05
1 min read

Flat

Tossa de Mar, Girona

  3 beds

  2 baths

€ 229,000

This exclusive duplex, completely renovated, represents a magnificent opportunity in Cala Salions, Tossa de Mar. In addition to its stunning sea views, it stands out for its privileged location in one of the most sought-after areas of the Costa Brava. The main floor offers a cozy living room with a newly installed fireplace, which opens onto a spacious terrace with spectacular sea views, ideal for enjoying the tranquility and beauty of the surroundings. The terrace is perfect for relaxing outdoors while gazing at the horizon that stretches to Sant Feliu. On this floor, you will also find an… See full property details

thinkSPAIN

Set-up in 2003, thinkSPAIN is the world's most visited international homebuyer focused Spanish property portal based in Spain. Over 2,000 agents and owners advertise 250,000+ properties on thinkSPAIN. www.thinkspain.com

