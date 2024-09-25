25 Sep, 2024
25 Sep, 2024 @ 13:05
1 min read

4 bedroom Villa for sale in Alcanar with garage – € 249,900

Villa

Alcanar, Tarragona

  4 beds

  2 baths

€ 249,900

Alcanar Beach. Discover your seaside oasis in this charming chalet just steps from the sea, this architectural gem has been completely renovated to offer the perfect balance between modern elegance and coastal comfort. Imagine waking up every morning to views of the sparkling sea from your own private terrace, enjoying the sea breeze. This cozy two-story residence has spacious interior spaces that invite relaxation and entertainment, from the bright living room to the fully equipped independent kitchen. With carefully selected details such as air conditioning, heating, fireplace, outdoor… See full property details

