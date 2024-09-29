Horror helicopter crash kills three people in Spain’s Valencia: Aircraft collided with electrical power lines

THREE people have been killed after their helicopter crashed into electrical power lines in Valencia.

The tragic accident took place at around 10am on Sunday in the town of Pucol, near Monte Picayo.

The three men killed were all workers of the electrical company Hidroeléctrica, part of the Iberdola group.

They had been flying over the area to inspect the stability of the power lines.

The Guardia Civil said the helicopter collided with high-voltage cables and crashed in a rural area.

The three men are said to have died instantly.

Wreckage of fatal helicopter crash in Valencia on Sunday (Credit: Bomberos)

Emergency services rushed to the scene to find two of the victims on the ground with another still trapped inside the aircraft.

While they were able to remove the third victim, they could nothing more than confirm their deaths.

Firefighters remained at the scene due to the risk of live wires sparking a forest fire.

A routine investigation into the accident has been launched.