Tourist hotspots: These were the most visited cities in Spain this summer

THE most visited cities in Spain this summer manages to spring a couple of surprises.

Madrid surprisingly beat out Barcelona for the title of the most visited city by foreign tourists between June and August.

The Spanish capital’s vibrant atmosphere, world-class museums, and a wide range of activities proved to be a greater lure than the Catalan capital’s vibrant atmosphere, world-class museums, wide range of activities, and beach.

Madrid boasts world class attractions such as the Prado museum, the Bernabéu Stadium and Royal Palace.

Madrid, Spain

Barcelona boasts the world-famous – and nearly finished – Sagrada Familia, as well as the distinctive architecture of Gaudi dotted around the city.

Making up the rest of the top five in order are Sevilla, Valencia and Granada.

Sevilla and Granada have seen a significant increase in tourism, thanks to their rich history, stunning monuments, and Andalucian charm.

Dramatic scene of Plaza España in Seville at sunset

Travellers have been particularly drawn to Sevilla’s historic centre, the Alcázar palace, and the Giralda, while Granada’s Alhambra remains a must-see for any visitor to Spain.

One notable Andalucian omission has been Malaga. Despite the province attracting more foreign tourists than any other in the region, the city itself is outshone by its neighbours.

Valencia, meanwhile, offers visitors a mix of modernity and tradition, from its renowned beaches to its famous paella.

Valencia

It was a top choice for those seeking to enjoy both the city and the sea, with plenty of cultural experiences thrown in for good measure.

But while the foreign tourists were flocking to those cities, the Spaniards were also opting to stay at home this summer.

Baza, Granada (stock photo)

Madrid, Santiago de Compostela, Granada, Seville, and Bilbao topped the list of favourite destinations for domestic travellers.

Santiago stood out for its religious significance, particularly with the Camino de Santiago, while Bilbao attracted visitors with its gastronomic delights and the renowned Guggenheim Museum.