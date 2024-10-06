6 Oct, 2024
6 Oct, 2024 @ 06:00
Jasmine Harman says her daughter is ‘inconsolable’ after losing her ‘beloved teddy Orville’ on Spain’s Costa del Sol – as she launches appeal to find it

JASMINE Harman has launched a desperate appeal to track down her ‘inconsolable’ daughter’s lost teddy Orville.

The A Place In The Sun star took to Instagram last night to ask her 213,000 followers for help in finding the green toy.

The 48-year-old presenter said her daughter Joy has had the toy since she was a baby and that it holds great sentimental value for her.

She wrote: “My daughter Joy has lost her most beloved teddy Orville. She loves him so much and has taken him everywhere since she was a baby.

“We think he was lost in the Parque Comercial Miramar in Las Lagunas / Mijas area on Saturday 05/10/24 (Possibly in the car park / Decathlon or Burger King).

“Please share this with anyone and everyone that might have been in the area. Or any local Facebook groups / WhatsApp groups. My darling girl is absolutely heartbroken.”

Jasmine continued: “She is inconsolable, and we are just hoping that somehow with the amazing power of social media, and the kindness of strangers, we might be able to get him back to her.

“He is very old and fragile, and very loved; he is part of our family and we just want to find him.”

Jasmine said anyone who thinks they may have found the toy to DM her via Instagram or send an email to orvilleboast@gmail.com.







