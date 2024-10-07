Watch: Terrifying moment thug slaps a tourist couple’s BABY in Barcelona before threatening to kill her

THIS is the horrific moment a thug slapped a baby in Barcelona before threatening to kill her.

In a shocking video shared online, the 31-year-old can be seen approaching a couple of tourists who are pushing their tot in a pram.

??Un joven de 31 años abofetea a una bebé en el parque de Montjuïc de Barcelona



??La policía detuvo al hombre por lesiones y amenazas: ya tenía tres denuncias previas por otras agresioneshttps://t.co/YLxq1Jy1GL pic.twitter.com/tsIzN8AD5W — Metrópoli Barcelona (@BCNmetropoli) October 7, 2024

He is heard screaming at the couple, who are reportedly French, before striking the baby as the father carries it away in a panic.

The child is heard screaming while the thug shouts: “Next time I will kill it!”

The shocking incident took place at the popular Montjuic Park yesterday (Sunday, October 6).

The regional police force Mossos d’Esquadra told Metropoli Barcelona that the attacker was arrested shortly afterwards.

Named only as Henry R.C, he is accused of carrying out at least three similar random attacks on Sunday.