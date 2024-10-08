British tourist who vanished from Spain’s Tenerife for almost a week is found alive and well

A BRITISH tourist who was not heard from for almost a week after flying into Tenerife has been found alive and well.

An appeal online had asked anyone on the Spanish holiday island to keep an eye out for Peter (pictured above left).

His friends who posted the appeal did not give his surname but wrote: “Our friend has been missing since Tuesday the 1st of October last seen in Las Americas area.

“He’s called Pete if anyone’s seen him please could you get in touch his family are worried.”

But after almost a week of no contact, Pete, from Middlesborough, caught his flight home on Monday, it has emerged.

Family members told Missing Persons Tenerife that he had simply left his phone in a bar and was unable to get in touch with relatives back home.

While Pete’s disappearance has had a happy ending, there are still other cases on the island that remain unsolved.

The Olive Press last week reported how a 16-year-old girl is among the latest to vanish from the island.

Teenager Nicoll (left) and Marc Francis are among the recent to disappear from Tenerife

Nicoll Andrea was last seen on August 20 in Arona, Santa Cruz, according to the missing person’s database SOS Desaparecidos.

The teenager weighs 55kg and is just over 5ft tall. She is described as having long, wavy, brown hair and brown eyes.

She was believed to be wearing black shoes, a red top and black sandals on the day she disappeared.

Also missing since April 24 of this year is 71-year-old Marc Francis.

The pensioner was last seen in Adeje, Santa Cruz de Tenerife, some five months ago.

He is around 5ft7 tall, weighs 70kg and has green eyes.

One woman, named Andrea, who may be a Dutch dual national, has not been seen since vanishing earlier this year from the resort of Los Cristianos.

An appeal was launched to find her last month.

Appeal for missing Andrea

Missing since 2022: Oliver Heise

At least 12 people are known to have disappeared from Tenerife and La Gomera so far this year, according to the latest figures.

The number of people missing since 2015 remains at around 28 in Tenerife.

They include Oliver Heise, 23, who vanished two years ago during a solo backpacking holiday.

He was last seen on August 4, 2022, in Monte de Esperanza in Santa Cruz.

According to Missing Persons Tenerife, he is described as 1.85m tall with reddish brown hair and a full beard.

He speaks with a German accent, was wearing a brown kaftan and a Palestinian-style scarf (black and white), a red waist bag, Ray-Ban sunglasses, and carrying a blue camouflage backpack.

Many visitors to Tenerife are unaware of the dangers its landscape can hold.

The volcanic island is filled with deep ravines and troughs, as well as dense forests that one can easily become lost in.

It comes as authorities are working to identify a body that was found in a ravine in Tenerife late last month.

The corpse was discovered by a hunter in the so-called Barranco del Rey, at the height of Roque del Conde, and had reportedly been there for ‘some time’.

The area is in the south of the island along the border between the towns of Arona and Adeje.

The hunter immediately contacted police who sent multiple teams to the site, including forensics.

The cause of death of the unidentified person remains unknown.

However, according to reports, the death was not recent, with the level of decomposition suggesting the body had been there for a ‘some time’.