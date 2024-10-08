BREAKING: Madeleine McCann suspect Christian Brueckner is cleared of all charges at unrelated multiple sex crimes trial in Germany

CHRISTIAN Brueckner has been cleared of all charges at his multiple sex crimes trial in Germany.

The German paedophile, 47, had been accused of three rapes and two cases of child sexual abuse in Portugal, dating between 2000 and 2017.

After more than 30 days of hearings, the judges delivered their verdict at Brauschweig court on Tuesday morning.

Brueckner’s defence attorney Friedrich Fulscher had demanded an acquittal on all charges, claiming ‘there was never sufficient suspicion of a crime.’

He argued that there was a lack of evidence and ‘non-credible witnesses’ in the prosecutors’ case.

Fulscher also claimed the trial was influenced by the fact that Brueckner is the main suspect in the Madeleine McCann case.

He also portrayed key state witnesses Helge Busching and Manfred Seyferth – both former friends – as ‘unbelievable’ and said their sole aim was to put ‘Bruckner in prison’, describing their evidence as ‘lies’.

Fulscher said their testimony was ‘now full of contradictions’.

He pointed out how other witnesses who they claimed had also seen ‘the rape videos’ denied having ever set eyes on them.

Fulscher added Busching’s aim was ‘solely to profit from the multi-million reward’ in the Madeleine case.

Today, Busching, who now lives in Italy, laughed it off, telling the Olive Press he was ‘angry’ at the lawyer’s claims.

Prosecutor’s had been demanding a 15-year prison sentence for Brueckner, who is currently serving a seven-year sentence for the rape of a 72-year-old American woman.

But Fulscher is now applying for a retrial of that case at the Gottingen Regional Court.

As it stands, Brueckner’s sentence will be served on September 17, 2025, factoring in time served before his previous trial.

Prosecutors are still expected to launch a court case against him over the disappearance of Madeleine McCann in 2007 next year.

He has been made an official suspect (‘arguido’) in Portugal, and the leading prosecutor in Germany, Hans christian Wolters, told the Olive Press last year he is ‘certain’ Brueckner is the culprit.

The prosecutors are expected to launch an appeal later this week against today’s decision.

But a senior legal source working on the case said it was ‘extremely unlikely’ that this would be granted.