14 Oct, 2024
14 Oct, 2024 @ 19:00
Pet hamster ‘kills’ mother-of-two in Spain: 38-year-old collapsed in front of her terrified children after being bitten

by
A WOMAN died outside a health centre in Villarreal(Castellon province) after being bitten by her pet hamster.

The 38-year-old victim went to the Carinyera centre last Friday at around 10.30pm after complaining of feeling unwell after the incident a few hours earlier.

She was accompanied by her two children, aged 11 and 17.

CARINYERA HEALTH CENTRE

The woman- a Columbian national- arrived on her own two feet but collapsed a few metres near to the health centre entrance.

Despite getting immediate treatment by medical staff, nothing could be done to save her life.

The family are waiting for the results of the autopsy to determine the cause of her death.

Investigations are focused on the wound caused by the hamster.

Health officials provided a statement that made no reference to an animal bite, but that a woman was ‘attended to in cardiorespiratory arrest without success’.

Relatives confirmed that she did suffer from ‘asthma problems and stress’.

Alex Trelinski

