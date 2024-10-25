Pictured: Incredible €25million aquarium that could be coming to Cadiz but is being held back by red tape

CADIZ could have this incredible €25million aquarium but is being held back by red tape.

It has investors, funding and design but red tape is still stopping this amazing aquarium from coming the Cadiz.

The Gades Bio Aquarium has secured the €25million funding, yet still, no administration wants to undertake the project.

Backed by a Basque investment group, the project has been looking for a home for the last six years, spending over €90,000 euros in the process on reports, projects and pitches.

The brainchild of Joaquin Jimenez Lagares, former director of the Gijon aquarium, the project has hit roadblocks when it comes to working with town halls.

He hopes the aquarium will eventually be placed in the Campo de las Balas or the old Escuela Nautica, in front of the La Caleta beach.

Local Cadiz politicians have approved the project but the Junta put a stop to the plans, hoping to put the Escuela Nautica up for auction.

On the other hand, the Campo de las Balas idea fell short due to plans to create UCA sports facilities in the area.

The promoters want to be granted the land in exchange for their investment in the city, but currently, a hotel is authorised to be built on a part of the plot.

Other proposed locations include the port and the old cemetery.

The aquarium would house over 3,000 species and would serve as yet another attraction for Cadiz.

