BREAKING: Mayor of Estepona is accused of sexual harassment of male town hall employee

THE Mayor of Estepona is facing investigation over claims of sexual harassment against a male employee at the town hall.

The victim’s complaint claims Jose García Urbano, who has run the Costa del Sol municipality since 2011, threatened the civil servant’s job if he didn’t go along with ‘sexual relations.’

It adds that the alleged deeds took place between March 2022 and June 2023 and even involved the victim’s wife.

The accusations have been made by an official from Cordoba who has been ‘on psychological leave.’

Jose García Urbano at a recent event in Estepona yesterday.

According to the press release from the victim’s lawyer, ‘García Urbano ‘invited’ a City Council official to have sexual relations under all kinds of perversions with the threat of losing his job.’

The complaint has been officially received at an Estepona court this morning after being submitted last week.

It paves the way for an investigation into a rising Partido Popular (PP) heavyweight who many have tipped for the top job in the Junta.

