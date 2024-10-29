29 Oct, 2024
Subscribe
Login
My Account
29 Oct, 2024 @ 13:19
·
1 min read

BREAKING: Mayor of Estepona is accused of sexual harassment of male town hall employee

by

THE Mayor of Estepona is facing investigation over claims of sexual harassment against a male employee at the town hall.

The victim’s complaint claims Jose García Urbano, who has run the Costa del Sol municipality since 2011, threatened the civil servant’s job if he didn’t go along with ‘sexual relations.’

It adds that the alleged deeds took place between March 2022 and June 2023 and even involved the victim’s wife.

The accusations have been made by an official from Cordoba who has been ‘on psychological leave.’

Jose García Urbano at a recent event in Estepona yesterday. Copyright Walter Finch

According to the press release from the victim’s lawyer, ‘García Urbano ‘invited’ a City Council official to have sexual relations under all kinds of perversions with the threat of losing his job.’ 

The complaint has been officially received at an Estepona court this morning after being submitted last week.

It paves the way for an investigation into a rising Partido Popular (PP) heavyweight who many have tipped for the top job in the Junta.

More to follow.

Tags:

Related Articles

Walter Finch

Walter - or Walt to most people - is a former and sometimes still photographer and filmmaker who likes to dig under the surface.
A NCTJ-trained journalist, he came to the Costa del Sol - Gibraltar hotspot from the Daily Mail in 2022 to report on organised crime, corruption, financial fraud and a little bit of whatever is going on.
Got a story? walter@theolivepress.es
@waltfinc

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

crypto
Previous Story

¿Cuáles son las criptomonedas más prometedoras en este momento?

crypto
Next Story

La Comunidad y Gobierno de Ethereum: Proceso de Gobernanza y Participantes Principales – La Comunidad y Gobierno de Ethereum: El Proceso de Gobernanza y los Principales Participantes

Latest from Estepona

Go toTop

More From The Olive Press

Crypto Photo By Roger Brown Pexel

Maximiza tus Ganancias con los Mejores Bots de Trading de Criptomonedas

Explorar el mundo de las criptomonedas puede ser emocionante y,
crypto

Las Mejores Plataformas de Trading de Criptomonedas para Invertir en 2023

Explorar el mundo de las plataformas de trading de criptomonedas