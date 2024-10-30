Valencia flood disaster latest: Death toll of 51 is feared to rise as deluge continues today and many remain missing – while travel chaos ensues

AT LEAST 51 people have died as a result of Tuesday’s flash floods in Valencia province.

Valencian president Carlos Mazon, said it was ‘impossible’ to put an exact number on the final death toll at this stage.

Unconfirmed reports suggested that two Guardia Civil officers and one of their girlfriends were missing after flooding at the Paiporta barracks.

Video footage shows floodwaters causing chaos, knocking down bridges and dragging cars through the streets.

Other video appeared to show people clinging to trees to avoid being swept away.

State forecaster, Aemet, reported that Chiva recorded 491mm of rain in just eight hours on Tuesday- the equivalent to a year’s worth of rain.

Radio and TV stations have been receiving hundreds of calls for help from people trapped in flooded areas or searching for loved ones, as emergency services struggle to reach some areas of Valencia province.

Emergency services workers are using drones to search for the missing in the badly affected municipality of Letur, local official Milagros Tolon told broadcaster TVE.

“The priority is to find these people,” she said.

Utiel, Carlet, and Requena have also been seriously hit with officials confirming fatalities but unable to give figures and details.

Utiel has been without electricity or mobile phone coverage since 11pm on Tuesday.

Dozens of people spent the night stranded in trucks or cars, as well as on rooftops and bridges, waiting to be rescued.

The floods have caused disruption with several flights due to land at Valencia Airport diverted to other cities and others cancelled.

Airport operator Aena said there were 49 cancellations and 30 diverted services on Tuesday.

The airport is open but travellers ‘will suffer long delays’ until things can get back to normal and people have been told to check with their carriers before going there,

Valencia City Council said all schools and sporting events are suspended on Wednesday, and parks will stay closed.

Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said he was following reports of missing people ‘with concern’.

He urged people to follow the advice of the authorities, adding that people should “avoid unnecessary trips.

Sanchez will make a statement at 11.30am and then chair a meeting of Spain’s emergency committee