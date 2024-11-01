Watch: Mallorca falls prey to deadly DANA storm as flooding begins and huge lightning bolts rattle the sky – with 12 more hours of heavy rain to come

THE deadly DANA continues to wreak havoc in Spain after claiming more than 200 lives across Valencia, Castilla-La Mancha and Andalucia.

It has now turned its sight on the Balearic Islands, which are all under an orange-level alert for heavy rain and storms.

Videos shared online on Friday afternoon showed how roads and streets had already become inundated with muddy flood water.

The 112 emergency centre has issued an alert warning of the risk of three streams overflowing.

They consist of the mouth of the Sa Riera in Palma, the Es Saluet in Port d’Andratx and the Es Galatzo in Santa Ponsa.

Mallorca and Menorca are on an orange level alert from state weather agency Aemet.

Meteorologists have warned of up to 150mm of rain per square metre within just a few hours across the entire two islands.

The warning, which means there is a ‘significant risk’ to life and wellbeing, is in force until 8am tomorrow.

Meanwhile, Ibiza is also on an orange alert for rainfall, with up to 50mm per square metre to fall within one hour – however the warning only lasts until 8pm.

