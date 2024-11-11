British veterans on Spain’s Costa Blanca extend Armistice Day tribute to 200-plus DANA flood victims

TORREVIEJA’S annual Armistice Day commemoration took place on Monday at the city’s Immaculate Conception church.

The Royal British Legion event not only remembered those who have fallen during conflicts but also paid tribute to the 200-plus people who died in the Valencia floods.

British armed forces veterans paraded with their standards and were joined by Torrevieja Policia Local officers.

IN MEMORIUM

The service, which included the playing of the British and Spanish national anthems, was conducted by Father Richard Seabrook.

Afterwards, wreaths were laid at the Plaza de la Constitucion in memory of those who had fallen, as well as the victims of the Valencia floods.

The ceremony was attended by Torrevieja mayor, Eduardo Dolon, along with International Residents councillor, Gitte Lund.

On Remembrance Day, a service was held at Mil Palmeras church attended by Pilar de la Horadada mayor, Jose Maria Perez Sanchez and the British vice-consul for Alicante, Sara Munsterhjelm.