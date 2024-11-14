Transport returns to normal across Spain’s Malaga: Trains, metro and airport buses resume as DANA red alert ends on the Costa del Sol

BUSES, short-distance trains and the metro have restarted running in Malaga province with the announcement that the red alert has ended.

Both Aemet and regional authorities announced that the DANA was over – at least for Malaga – as from 8am this morning.

It marks the end of a period of chaos and destruction, with interurban buses resuming from 8am today – including buses to the airport and back.

It will be welcome news for residents and tourists alike, as hundreds of travellers were stranded at the airport yesterday thanks to a lack of buses amid reports of endless queues for airport taxis.

Malaga Airport buses have resumed

Some reportedly were charging €110 to take people to Marbella.

However, it has been reported that the Malaga Transport Company (EMT) managed to send out five buses to the airport late into Wednesday.

Between them, the emergency service managed to rescue around 400 passengers and deliver them to Malaga.

The city’s metro service and short-distance trains have also resumed after some stations were flooded yesterday – especially Guadalmedina, which remains closed.

Time lapse de las convergencias de vientos que han propiciado la fuerte tormenta estacionaria de esta mañana en #Málaga capital, donde se ha llegado a superar los 120 mm (80 mm en apenas 1 hora). pic.twitter.com/4BdBmF1bUq — Storm Málaga (@Storm_Malaga) November 13, 2024

High speed AVE trains between Madrid and Malaga will resume at 12pm midday.

The latest information as of 8am this morning is that eight main roads are shut across Andalucia, including three in Malaga.

These are the A-92 in Chauchina, the GR-4104 in El Bejarín, and the A-385 in Alhendín.

Three are also shut in Granada: the A-92 in Chauchina, the GR-4104 in El Bejarín, and the A-385 in Alhendín.

As Malaga returns to normal, orange alerts are still in place in Cadiz, Huelva, Sevilla, Alicante and Valencia today (Thursday)

Meanwhile, the A-7 in Balanegra, Almeria, and the CA-9101 in Olvera, Cadiz, remain shut.

Aemet has removed all weather warnings from the Costa del Sol, Guadalhorce and Axarquia regions this morning as the storms move over to Cadiz, Huelva and Sevilla

Most of the province of Cadiz is under an orange alert, with all schools, museums, libraries and other municipal services closed.

Local authorities have advised people to work from home today in the province.