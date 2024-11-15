15 Nov, 2024
15 Nov, 2024 @ 13:00
Husband charged with kidnapping and murdering Ana Knezevich after she disappeared from her Madrid apartment in February

A FLORIDA man has been charged with kidnapping and murdering his wife in Spain after she disappeared in February.

Ana Knezevich went missing from her Madrid apartment and has not been seen since.

A grand jury in Florida has indicted her husband David Knezevich, 36, on three charges, namely kidnapping resulting in death, foreign domestic violence resulting in death and the foreign murder of a United States national.

KNEZEVICH INDICTED BY GRAND JURY

IT consultant Knezevich was arrested in May after arriving at Miami Airport from Serbia.

He was originally charged with kidnapping resulting in death.

Ana’s friends and family said she flew from Florida to Spain last December 2023 after splitting with her husband following a 13-year marriage with divorce proceedings pending.

Her brother Felipe described it as a ‘nasty divorce’ with a ‘substantial amount of money on the line’.

Some reports suggested that millions of dollars were at stake.

Ana was last seen on February 2 entering her Madrid apartment and that evening surveillance footage showed a man entering the building and spray-painting the security cameras.

An hour later, he walked off an elevator in the building with a suitcase.

David Knezevich became the prime suspect and CCTV footage of him in a nearby hardware store purchasing duct tape and spray paint, among other items, was discovered.

Police said he flew from Istanbul, to Miami and then to Serbia in late January.

From there, they claim he drove to Spain and kidnapped Ana and then drove back to Belgrade.

Ana’s brother Diego Henao welcomed the new charges: “This is a step in the direction to start to mourn while we continue to search for answers and honour Ana’s memory by advocating for her story to be told, and for accountability to prevail.”

Tags:

Alex Trelinski

