British victim of doorway shooting by hooded man may never walk again according to medics in Spain

A 27-year-old British man who was shot by a hooded man outside his Murcia region home may never walk again.

The La Verdad newspaper has reported that the Brit is being treated in the ICU of the Virgen de La Arrixaca Hospital in Murcia City and quoted sources as saying that he has become a paraplegic.

Guardia Civil officers have been protecting him all the time and doctors are looking to move him to a specialist centre for further treatment.

CRIME SCENE, LAST MONDAY

The British victim arrived home with his partner on Monday at around 8.30pm on Calle Alferez Moreno in Santiago de la Ribera which is part of the San Javier municipality.

The hooded assailant approached the couple from behind at their doorway and fired four shots- with two bullets hitting the man in his knee and ribs.

The woman was unharmed with a ‘settling of scores’ being one theory for why the attack happened.

The gunman then fled in a car at at high speed which was later found alight a few kilometres away in one of the tunnels on the AP-7 motorway.

It’s believed that somebody in a Seat Leon car then picked up the suspect in the tunnel.

Security camera footage has been examined in the vicinity of the attack and also the AP-7 tunnel.