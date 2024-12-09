9 Dec, 2024
9 Dec, 2024 @ 15:00
1 min read

‘Dead’ woman wakes up in Mallorca funeral home after hospital error BUT loses fight for life two days later

by
AN ELDERLY Mallorcan woman was pronounced dead twice in three days after waking up at a Palma funeral home.

She was taken back to hospital where she lost her fight for life on Sunday morning.

The terminally-ill woman had been mistakenly certified as dead last Friday at Bunyola’s Joan March Hospital.

SON VALENTI FUNERAL HOME

Her family was informed and they authorised her transfer to the Son Valenti funeral home in Palma.

To the amazement of workers preparing her body, her fingers started moving.

An ambulance was called and paramedics confirmed that she still had vital signs.

The woman- aged 92- was taken back to Joan March where she remained in palliative care in a ‘very weak’ condition before dying two days later.

Hospital sources said it was ‘an exceptional case’ and the first to happen in the facility’s 80-year history.

They added that the doctor in charge of certifying the death followed all the correct procedures.

The Joan March management said it will strengthen rules for issuing death certificates and add new tests to prevent such a mistake from happening again.

Tags:

Alex Trelinski

