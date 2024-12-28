‘It’s a disgrace!’: Family of Belfast dad who vanished from Alicante two WEEKS ago blast Spanish police as they scour cliffs ‘on their own’

FAMILY members of a missing Belfast man are demanding more help to find him after he disappeared from the Alicante region exactly two weeks ago.

John Hardy, aka John George, 37, was due to drive from Alicante to Benidorm on Saturday 14 and has not been seen since.

His relatives have now flown out to the Costa Blanca in a bid to find him.

In a video shared to Facebook, his cousin Joanne George said it was a ‘disgrace’ that they have had virtually ‘no help’ from Spanish police.

Speaking to camera she added: “It’s just us, no Spanish police, just the help from back home, trying to find John.

“This is ridiculous, this shouldn’t be happening… we’re doing everything we can as a family… no police authorities are helping here, this is a disgrace.”

John’s last known contact with his family was a ‘distressed’ phone call on Saturday, December 14.

He then missed his flight home on Wednesday, December 18, sparking serious concern among his family.

His father shared an emotional video on Facebook on Christmas Day after flying out to help the search.

John’s father filmed a large patch of land that he said just six people were searching, describing the task as ‘finding a needle in a haystick.’

He added: “I need locals to come help us find our son, before it’s too late, I just need him home… somebody tell us where he is…

“Whoever has done this, give us him home.”

In a social media post this week, his sister Courtney George wrote: “Someone out there knows where John is, please have a conscience. See our pain put us out of our misery.”

According to the Belfast Telegraph, video footage emerged online showing John inside an apartment with a group of ‘Russian-sounding’ men.

In the 26-second clip, John is said to appear intoxicated before mentioning being in Spain.

Missing: John Hardy has not been seen or heard from for 11 days

It is not known if the video was recorded in Benidorm or Torrevieja, where John moved to earlier this year.

Police in Northern Ireland are said to be aware of the footage and are reportedly looking to speak to a criminal ‘from Newtownards but now living in Spain’.

They believe the individual may have information about John’s whereabouts, but have so far been unable to contact him.

The Belfast Telegraph reported that John’s family were unaware of any connection between them.

Meanwhile, family members continue to post emotional appeals and updates online.

Another relative wrote: “Whilst you organise your presents, we are organising search parties.

“Whilst you wrap you presents, we wrap our arms around eachother in grief. Whilst your children wait for news of santa.

“Our John’s sons wait for news of their Daddy, every minute of the day frozen in anxious anticipation, waiting for any news that will bring him home to us and end this nightmare.”

They added: “Please keep sharing his face and name far and wide – for us, for him.”