28 Dec, 2024
by
Villa

Javea / Xàbia, Alicante

  3 beds

  3 baths

€ 575,000

3 bedroom Villa for sale in Javea / Xabia - € 575,000

This traditional villa is situated on a flat, quiet plot of up to 2000 m2. The villa enjoys great privacy and is surrounded by an oasis of plants, flowers and trees. The villa has an area of 125 m2 and is spread over two floors. The first floor consists of a hall with a bathroom, a spacious naya, a living room, a kitchen and an office. The upper floor consists of two double bedrooms and a bathroom. From the naya there is direct access to a large terrace. In addition, there is a second multi-purpose building of 156 m2 that consists of a guest house (consisting of a spacious double bedroom and… See full property details

thinkSPAIN

Set-up in 2003, thinkSPAIN is the world's most visited international homebuyer focused Spanish property portal based in Spain. Over 2,000 agents and owners advertise 250,000+ properties on thinkSPAIN. www.thinkspain.com

