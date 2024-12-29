Ancient white-washed village is voted the ‘most beautiful’ in Spain’s Andalucia region

HOLIDAYMAKERS and locals have voted for what they believe is the ‘most beautiful’ town in Andalucia.

The survey by travel portal Noradoa asked just under 5,000 people for their favourite ‘pueblo’ to visit in the region, out of a list of 99.

After counting the votes, which were collected between December 11 and 27 this year, the winner was revealed to be Casares, in Malaga.

The hillside village, often dubbed ‘the cradle of Andalucia’, won by a landslide, collecting 4,922 votes.

It was followed by Olvera in Cadiz, with 3,711 votes and Vejer de la Frontera, with 875 votes.

Casares has long been on Spain’s official ‘most beautiful towns’ list – aka Pueblos Mas Bonitos.

Casares (OLIVE PRESS/Laurence Dollimore)

Flower-potted streets in Casares, Malaga (OLIVE PRESS/Laurence Dollimore)

Stunning panoramic views from the top of Casares, Malaga (OLIVE PRESS/Laurence Dollimore)

And this year, National Geographic magazine included Casares in its own 100 ‘most beautiful towns in Spain’ ranking.

The publication praised its ‘narrow and winding centuries-old slopes’ and impressive Casares Castle.

The fortress was first built by the Arabs in the 1200s and was used to defend the then-ruling Nasrid kingdom.

Budding visitors should also stop by the Iglesia de la Encarnacion, which boasts a Mudejar bell tower.

National Geographic added: “It is difficult to imagine Casares without its viewpoints, from where you can get a panoramic view tinged with an enchanting whitewash, with the layout of its houses resembling stacked sugar cubes.”

Casares (OLIVE PRESS/Laurence Dollimore)

Casares, with around 8,000 inhabitants, is located southwest of Malaga, on the border with the province of Cadiz – about a 40-minute drive from Marbella.

Another big attraction is the Baños de la Hedionda, a Roman spa located in the valley of the Rio de Manilva (Manilva river).

The place is famous for its sulphurous waters, as they are believed to have healing properties.

Although access is free, you will need to make a reservation in high season, from June to September.