Overnight snow sees motorists in trouble with fire crews carrying out rescues in Alicante area

A COLD polar weather front has caused widespread rain showers but also brought snow to higher parts of inland Alicante province.

The early hours of Friday saw snowfalls in the Banyeres de Mariola and the Sierra de Aitana, which led to some cars being trapped.

Two vehicles had to be freed on Friday morning following a car rescue on Thursday evening.

READ MORE:

TRICKY CONDITIONS

The Alicante Province firefighters said that in all cases, ‘the vehicles trapped by the snow were freed’.

The first incident was on Thursday at around 11.30pm on the CV-801 road between Ibi and Alcoi, while the two Friday rescues were on the road between Banyeres de Mariola and Onil.

The two Friday call-outs saw the drivers able to get out on their own before fire crews arrived.

No injuries were sustained in any of the incidents.

The State Meteorological Agency(Aemet) has maintained a yellow rain alert for Friday in parts of Alicante province.

Rainfall could reach up to 60 litres per m2 over 12 hours- possibly accompanied by storms and hail.

Given the adverse weather conditions, people are advised to be cautious when driving, especially in mountainous areas.