20 Jan, 2025
20 Jan, 2025 @ 15:30
Security guard on Barcelona metro ‘loses an eye after being punched with brass knuckles’ as crime rate continues to soar

A SECURITY guard has lost an eye while intervening in a brawl at a Barcelona metro station. 

The horrific attack occurred at the Poblenou station on Line 4 at 11.45 pm on Saturday, when four security guards intervened to break up a fight between passengers.

In what transport officials have described as a ‘senseless attack against workers whose only goal is to ensure passenger safety,’ one of the guards was punched in the face by a 19-year-old wearing brass knuckles.

The man was taken to hospital but the injury was so severe that he lost his left eye.

READ MORE: Tragedy in Barcelona: Body of baby is found dumped in a bin just days before Christmas

Teams of Mossos d’Esquadra carrying out checks on Barcelona’s metro. Photo: Mossos d’Esquadra

Three other security guards were also injured in the violent confrontation while attempting to restore order at the station.

Catalan police, the Mossos d’Esquadra, have arrested one suspect in connection with the assault, though investigations remain ongoing to determine if others were involved in the attack.

Transport Metropolitan de Barcelona (TMB) and Securitas Security Spain, which employs the guards, have strongly condemned the violence.

The transport authority has handed over CCTV footage from the station to aid the police investigation.

READ MORE: Mystery explosion rocks centre of Barcelona: At least four people are injured

This incident comes amid increasing reports of violence against transport workers in major Spanish cities, with security guards playing a crucial role in maintaining passenger safety across Barcelona’s extensive metro network.

The attack has sparked calls for enhanced protection measures for security personnel working across Barcelona’s public transport system, with fellow security guards staging demonstrations to demand improved working conditions just last week.

They also complained that they are not permitted to carry pepper spray ‘or other tools to do our jobs.’

Police are continuing their investigation into the incident, with the suspect remaining in custody. 

The Mossos announced that police teams on the city’s metro system today had ‘identified 105 people who had accumulated 313 criminal records.’

Security has long been an issue in Barcelona, which was ranked as the ‘second most dangerous city in Europe’ after Brussels.

The Catalan capital was reported to have 326 robberies per 100,000 inhabitants by Eurostat in 2021.

Walter Finch

Walter Finch, who comes from a background in video and photography, is keen on reporting on and investigating organised crime, corruption and abuse of power. He is fascinated by the nexus between politics, business and law-breaking, as well as other wider trends that affect society.
Born in London but having lived in six countries, he is well-travelled and worldly. He studied Philosophy at the University of Birmingham and earned his diploma in journalism from London's renowned News Associates during the Covid era.
He got his first break in the business working on the Foreign News desk of the Daily Mail's online arm, where he also helped out on the video desk.
He then decided to escape the confines of London and returned to Spain in 2022, having previously lived in Barcelona for many years.
He took up up a reporter role with the Olive Press Newspaper and today he is based in La Linea de la Concepcion at the heart of a global chokepoint and crucial maritime hub, where he edits the Olive Press Gibraltar edition.
He is also the deputy news editor across all editions of the newspaper.

