29 Jan, 2025
Subscribe
Login
My Account
29 Jan, 2025 @ 14:00
··
1 min read

Spain basks in impressive economic growth during 2024- easily beating eurozone countries

by
Spain basks in impressive economic growth during 2024- easily beating eurozone countries

SPAIN’S economy grew by 3.2% in 2024- much higher than other eurozone countries- according to preliminary figures published by the National Statistics Institute on Wednesday.

The expansion was 0.5% up on the previous year, while countries like France and Germany have annual growth rates of just 1%.

The main driving forces were record foreign tourist numbers; the hospitality sector regaining trade lost in the midst of the Covid pandemic; and the arrival of immigrants which has covered vacancies and compensated for an ageing population.

READ MORE:

Public spending has continued to increase, especially by the regional governments, bolstered by better public revenues due to lower inflation.

Household spending has been recovering as inflation has eased while wages rose by around 5% on average and exports have risen.

In the fourth quarter of 2024, Spain’s economy grew by 0.8% quarter-on-quarter, driven by household consumption, which soared by 1% quarter-on-quarter, and by investment, which increased by 2.8%- its largest increase in three years.

Economy Minister Carlos Cuerpo said the government would raise its growth forecast for this year from the current 2.4% following the annual figures.

MINISTER CUERPO

The full-year growth rate for 2024 was faster than the 2.7% projected by the government and even the 3.1% predicted by the Bank of Spain.

“Spain keeps leading the eurozone growth, with a GDP increase four times higher than the region as a whole,” Cuerpo said in a statement.

Tags:

Related Articles

Alex Trelinski

Alex worked for 30 years for the BBC as a presenter, producer and manager. He covered a variety of areas specialising in sport, news and politics. After moving to the Costa Blanca over a decade ago, he edited a newspaper for 5 years and worked on local radio.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Alicante property prices soar to new record high as housing supply dramatically falls
Previous Story

Alicante property prices soar to new record high as housing supply dramatically falls

Next Story

Progressive jackpot in virtual casinos: the secrets of winning and strategy

Latest from Business & Finance

Go toTop

More From The Olive Press

Progressive jackpot in virtual casinos: the secrets of winning and strategy

THE online casino world is constantly offering players new ways
Alicante property prices soar to new record high as housing supply dramatically falls

Alicante property prices soar to new record high as housing supply dramatically falls

PROPERTY prices in Alicante City rose by 18.2% in December