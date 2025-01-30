30 Jan, 2025
Subscribe
Login
My Account
30 Jan, 2025 @ 07:00
··
1 min read

German expat whose body was found in a torched caravan in Cadiz ‘was killed by man she met 24 hours earlier’

by

A GERMAN expat whose charred body was found inside a burnt out caravan in Cadiz was killed by a man she met just 24 hours earlier, police have claimed.

A 47-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder and arson following the horrific incident on on Cala Sardina beach in San Roque this month.

The victim’s charred body was found on January 9 inside a motorhome carrying German license plates.

The Guardia Civil was eventually able to identify the victim as a German citizen who had recently returned to Spain.

The force said witnesses had seen an individual fleeing the scene of the fire on foot.

The fire investigation unit of Andalucia’s Judicial Police reported that the blaze had been started intentionally in a bid to cover up the killing of the victim.

In a statement, the Guardia Civil said it analysed the last few days of the victim’s life, including her telephone usage and extensive CCTV coverage.

A 47-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder and arson following the horrific incident on on Cala Sardina beach in San Roque

It said they were able to identify a 47-year-old man as their prime suspect.

The statement added: “He was a 47-year-old man who had met the victim the day before in Barcelona and who had travelled by train to Malaga with her.

“Once at the train station, they took a bus to Algeciras and from there they were taken by taxi to Cala Sardina beach, where the victim had parked her motorhome and where the homicide was finally committed.”

After hiding out in several towns in Cadiz, the suspect was finally arrested on January 25, with burns on his hands from the fire, police said.

The suspect is being held ahead of a court date.

Tags:

Related Articles

Laurence Dollimore

Laurence Dollimore is a Spanish-speaking, NCTJ-trained journalist with almost a decade’s worth of experience.
The London native has a BA in International Relations from the University of Leeds and and an MA in the same subject from Queen Mary University London.
He earned his gold star diploma in multimedia journalism at the prestigious News Associates in London in 2016, before immediately joining the Olive Press at their offices on the Costa del Sol.
After a five-year stint, Laurence returned to the UK to work as a senior reporter at the Mail Online, where he remained for two years before coming back to the Olive Press as Digital Editor in 2023.
He continues to work for the biggest newspapers in the UK, who hire him to investigate and report on stories in Spain.
These include the Daily Mail, Telegraph, Mail Online, Mail on Sunday and The Sun and Sun Online.
He has broken world exclusives on everything from the Madeleine McCann case to the anti-tourism movement in Tenerife.

GOT A STORY? Contact newsdesk@theolivepress.es or call +34 951 273 575 Twitter: @olivepress

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Previous Story

‘Spain is fixed on the airport’: Have negotiations over a post-Brexit deal for Gibraltar hit a new snag?

Spain's Karla Sofia Gascon becomes first trans actress to get an Oscar nomination
Next Story

SPANIENS KARLA SOFÍA GASCÓN WIRD ERSTE TRANSGENDERSCHAUSPIELERIN MIT OSCAR-NOMINIERUNG

Latest from Cadiz

Go toTop

More From The Olive Press

NEIN, SPANIEN HAT KEINE ‘TURISTEN-SPERRE’ EINGEFÜHRT – DAS SOLLTEN SIE WISSEN

MALAGA hat eine neue Maßnahme zur Kontrolle von Ferienunterkünften angekündigt, nachdem
Spain's Karla Sofia Gascon becomes first trans actress to get an Oscar nomination

SPANIENS KARLA SOFÍA GASCÓN WIRD ERSTE TRANSGENDERSCHAUSPIELERIN MIT OSCAR-NOMINIERUNG

VONALEX TRELINSKI Karla Sofía Gascon ist die zweite spanische Schauspielerin, die für