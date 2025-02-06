Squatters in Spain: Three things they DON’T want you to know, according to legal expert

A SPANISH legal expert has warned of three crucial tips that ‘squatters don’t want you to know’ amid growing concerns over Spain’s chronic property problem.

Speaking on the popular legal advice TikTok channel @dudas_juridicas, which has garnered over 865,000 views, the expert outlined his essential strategies for property owners.

“The absolute key is preventing squatters from changing the locks,” the legal advisor stressed. “Once that happens, there’s no turning back – the property is effectively occupied.”

The second vital tip focuses on documentation.

A squat house in Barcelona

“Always keep a digital copy of your property deeds on your mobile phone,” the expert advised, warning that leaving such documents in the property could enable squatters to forge rental contracts or register as residents.

For cases where prevention fails, the advisor strongly recommends pursuing civil rather than criminal proceedings.

“Civil cases don’t require identifying the squatters by name, making the process significantly faster and less complicated,” he explained.

The warning comes as Spain continues to grapple with a surge in squatting cases, driven by soaring property prices and what many view as inadequate legal protections for homeowners.

The advice has sparked significant online discussion, with some property owners sharing additional preventive measures.

“I never keep my property documents in the house – they stay at my mother’s,” commented one user.

Spain’s squatting problem has become particularly concerning for foreign property owners, who often leave homes vacant for extended periods, making them potentially vulnerable targets.

Police response to squatting incidents remains a contentious issue, with many property owners expressing frustration over limited immediate action when occupations are reported.