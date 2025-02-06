6 Feb, 2025
Subscribe
Login
My Account
6 Feb, 2025 @ 14:00
··
1 min read

Squatters in Spain: Three things they DON’T want you to know, according to legal expert

by
Some unoccupied apartments have been bricked up, but that does not stop the squatter

A SPANISH legal expert has warned of three crucial tips that ‘squatters don’t want you to know’ amid growing concerns over Spain’s chronic property problem.

Speaking on the popular legal advice TikTok channel @dudas_juridicas, which has garnered over 865,000 views, the expert outlined his essential strategies for property owners.

“The absolute key is preventing squatters from changing the locks,” the legal advisor stressed. “Once that happens, there’s no turning back – the property is effectively occupied.”

The second vital tip focuses on documentation. 

READ MORE: Non-lucrative visa in Spain: How it works and who can apply

Tension In Bonanova Neighborhood,barcelona
A squat house in Barcelona

“Always keep a digital copy of your property deeds on your mobile phone,” the expert advised, warning that leaving such documents in the property could enable squatters to forge rental contracts or register as residents.

For cases where prevention fails, the advisor strongly recommends pursuing civil rather than criminal proceedings. 

READ MORE: Warning for drivers in Spain as alcohol limit is reduced to ‘practically zero’

“Civil cases don’t require identifying the squatters by name, making the process significantly faster and less complicated,” he explained.

The warning comes as Spain continues to grapple with a surge in squatting cases, driven by soaring property prices and what many view as inadequate legal protections for homeowners.

The advice has sparked significant online discussion, with some property owners sharing additional preventive measures. 

READ MORE: Spain plans to reduce working week to 37.5 hours: Government says it will ‘modernise’ the country

“I never keep my property documents in the house – they stay at my mother’s,” commented one user.

Spain’s squatting problem has become particularly concerning for foreign property owners, who often leave homes vacant for extended periods, making them potentially vulnerable targets.

Police response to squatting incidents remains a contentious issue, with many property owners expressing frustration over limited immediate action when occupations are reported.

Tags:

Related Articles

Walter Finch

Walter Finch, who comes from a background in video and photography, is keen on reporting on and investigating organised crime, corruption and abuse of power. He is fascinated by the nexus between politics, business and law-breaking, as well as other wider trends that affect society.
Born in London but having lived in six countries, he is well-travelled and worldly. He studied Philosophy at the University of Birmingham and earned his diploma in journalism from London's renowned News Associates during the Covid era.
He got his first break in the business working on the Foreign News desk of the Daily Mail's online arm, where he also helped out on the video desk.
He then decided to escape the confines of London and returned to Spain in 2022, having previously lived in Barcelona for many years.
He took up up a reporter role with the Olive Press Newspaper and today he is based in La Linea de la Concepcion at the heart of a global chokepoint and crucial maritime hub, where he edits the Olive Press Gibraltar edition.
He is also the deputy news editor across all editions of the newspaper.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Previous Story

Little known region in Spain broke all-time tourism record in 2024 – and it wants MORE visitors

Latest from Lead

Go toTop