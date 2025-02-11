11 Feb, 2025
11 Feb, 2025 @ 12:05
1 min read

3 bedroom Villa for sale in Arcos de la Frontera with pool – € 282,500

by
3 bedroom Villa for sale in Arcos de la Frontera with pool - € 282

Country House for sale with 179m2 of living space, on a plot of 10.031m2. The property is located 10 minutes from the centre of Arcos de la Frontera, in a very quiet area with beautiful views of the countryside. The property has 179m2 distributed in a large lounge-kitchen, 3 bedrooms with 2 bathrooms and an attic. The property has photovoltaic solar panels which gives electricity to the house and a water deposit of 15.000 litres (there is no well). There is a private pool of 10m x 5m. The property has been regularized and has AFO (Asimilado Fuera de Ordenación)… See full property details

Villa

Arcos de la Frontera, Cádiz

  3 beds

  2 baths

€ 282,500

