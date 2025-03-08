4 bedroom Villa for sale in Orba with pool – € 675,000

Luxury finca for sale in the Orba Valley. Impeccably presented, this stunning two-story finca epitomises Spanish country living by combining peace and tranquility with the convenience of being close to town. With a plot size of 2283 m², this remarkable property has been fully restored. The hardwood floors and high-quality fixtures and fittings impart a stylish, contemporary feel to the finca. The entrance to the house leads into an elegant hallway. There are two finca-style living rooms, both with direct access to the gardens and courtyard. Additionally, there is a separate dining room. The… See full property details

Villa

Orba, Alicante

4 beds 5 baths

€ 675,000