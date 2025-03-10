Gibraltar training exercises in British waters trigger the Spanish: Madrid makes formal complaint over ‘violation of its sovereignty’

THE Gibraltar Squadron’s exercises around the Rock triggered the eternal diplomatic stand-off with Spain over sovereignty of the waters last week.

The operation, which included a task force made up of HMS Dagger and boats from the Royal Gibraltar Police (RGP), HM Customs and the Gibraltar Defence Police (GDP), tested their ability to ‘drive in close formation’ around the inner harbour.

The unit then transited to the eastern side of Gibraltar, still within British Gibraltar Territorial Waters, and conducted more aggressive drills in hunting down and nudging target ships.

The third drill simulated protecting a ‘high value asset’, as Rigid Hull Inflatable Boats from the Gibraltar Squadron and GDP defended HMS Dagger from boats of HM Customs and the RGP.

The Royal Navy Gibraltar Squadron taking part in an interoperability Exercise in Gibraltar territorial waters

“Planning is already underway for the next exercise which will see the units carry out more

complex serials with the Royal Navy Gibraltar Squadron and Gibraltar Defence Police

looking to commence monthly training,” British Forces Gibraltar announced afterwards.

While the ‘inter op’ was hailed a success by HMS Dagger commanding officer Lt Cdr Davies, it was viewed differently in Spain.

The Spanish Ministry of Foreign Affairs lodged a formal complaint with the United Kingdom over the exercises, which it considers a ‘violation of its sovereignty’.

It also urged the UK to ‘avoid future incursions in the area’ even as monthly exercises are planned.

“The [Spanish] government systematically protests every time there is a violation of our sovereignty, therefore it is nothing new and we will do it whenever necessary,” Foreign Minister Jose Manuel Albares said on Friday.

Spain made another formal complaint in December over what it claimed were three separate incursions into Spanish waters near Gibraltar in 2024, while it also complained about the Eastside marina land reclamation project.

Meanwhile, the UK lodged a formal complaint over a Spanish military plane flying through Gibraltar airspace in October, while a Spanish navy vessel made an incursion into British waters in August and a Guardia Civil boat buzzed swimmers on Eastern Beach in July.

The dispute over the territorial waters dates back centuries, but has become particularly acute since the UK left the European Union, leaving the status of Gibraltar in limbo.

Negotiations to incorporate Gibraltar into the Schengen zone remain on a knife-edge, with conflicting reports of their progress and widespread economic and diplomatic uncertainty.