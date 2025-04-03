Man used hand drill and wire to rig roulette machine to cough up €8k inside Alicante gaming saloon

A MAN has been caught rigging an electronic roulette gaming machine with a piece of wire to earn him pay-outs totalling €8,000.

The 41-year-old Moroccan carried out the manipulation inside in a gambling saloon in Callosa de Segura(Alicante province).

The manager called authorities after suspecting the client was fixing a machine to cough up jackpots.

WINNINGS AND TRUSTY DRILL

The man had pierced the glass of the casino game with a hand drill and then inserted a wire to ensure the roulette wheel stopped on his selected number.

He’d accumulated €8,000 of winnings when the Guardia Civil arrived and spotted him cheating.

He fled the premises via an emergency door with officers chasing him to a car park where he tried to resist arrest.

They found €6,300 in cash on him plus his trusty drill.

He had 10 outstanding warrants issued against him by courts across Spain.

The cheat’s appearance before an Orihuela judge resulted in him being sent to prison ahead of his trial.