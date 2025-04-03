3 Apr, 2025
3 Apr, 2025 @ 14:30
1 min read

Pickpocket arrested in Malaga: What is the notorious ‘Ronaldinho’ technique that has ensnared thousands of tourists in Spain over the years? 

Malaga city (Copyright Olive Press Spain)

CRUISE ship passengers were the target of an old school pickpocket technique in Malaga that has caught out an untold number of tourists to Spain over the years.

Policia Nacional officers started to investigate after receiving several reports of thefts in the historic centre all describing a similar unusual approach by the perpetrator.

The 28-year-old suspect would allegedly approach victims with a smile and pretend to perform a fake football dribble without a ball.

Police sources, cited by SUR newspaper, explained this ‘Ronaldinho’ move created a moment of surprise and confusion that allowed the alleged thief to make slight physical contact with the target.

While distracted by the movement, the alleged thief would deftly steal valuables like phones and wallets unnoticed.

It is a notorious technique that has been employed for many years in Spain’s most popular tourist hotspots, giving Barcelona in particular a terrible reputation.

The investigation successfully identified the suspect, leading to his arrest. Police state he has prior arrests for property-related crimes.

During the arrest, officers recovered a mobile phone that had been reported stolen, along with personal documents belonging to another victim.

The man now faces charges for four counts of theft and one count of mugging.

Walter Finch

Walter Finch, who comes from a background in video and photography, is keen on reporting on and investigating organised crime, corruption and abuse of power. He is fascinated by the nexus between politics, business and law-breaking, as well as other wider trends that affect society.
Born in London but having lived in six countries, he is well-travelled and worldly. He studied Philosophy at the University of Birmingham and earned his diploma in journalism from London's renowned News Associates during the Covid era.
He got his first break in the business working on the Foreign News desk of the Daily Mail's online arm, where he also helped out on the video desk.
He then decided to escape the confines of London and returned to Spain in 2022, having previously lived in Barcelona for many years.
He took up up a reporter role with the Olive Press Newspaper and today he is based in La Linea de la Concepcion at the heart of a global chokepoint and crucial maritime hub, where he edits the Olive Press Gibraltar edition.
He is also the deputy news editor across all editions of the newspaper.

