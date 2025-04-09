2 bedroom Flat for sale in Cala Millor with pool garage – € 389,000

We present to you this incredible brand-new 77 m² fourth-floor apartment located in Sa Coma – Sant Llorenç des Cardassar (Mallorca). This bright apartment with 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms features a 19 m² terrace to fully enjoy Mallorca’s fantastic climate. The property includes ducted air conditioning using aerothermal technology and underfloor heating in the bathrooms. It boasts a magnificent south orientation, providing many hours of sunshine. The apartments are very bright with large balconies and glass windows. All units have views of the pool area of the complex. From the third… See full property details

Flat

Cala Millor, Majorca

2 beds 2 baths

€ 389,000