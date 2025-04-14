Robbie Williams making waves in the Costa del Sol: Pop icon christens new cruise ship before donning Malaga football shirt

AN iconic partnership has taken place in Malaga between Robbie Williams and TUI Cruises as part of the inauguration of their latest cruise liner.

The British singer gave an exclusive concert to 12,000 tourists and locals who bought a ticket to watch the show.

After the show, the football club of Malaga posted a picture on his social media where he had a club T-shirt in his hands.

The photo was posted with the caption: ‘Blue and White looks good on him!’

Williams is the ambassador of the Mein Schiff Relax, the name of the new-christened vessel.

“The Mein Schiff Relax embodies the perfect blend of relaxation and excitement,” the singer said.

“It really is an incredible ship. I loved performing at its christening ceremony in this stunning setting in the old city of Malaga, the atmosphere was electric, the experience was unforgettable.”

Williams sporting the T-shirt of Malaga CF. (Photo: Malaga CF on Facebook)

Williams gave three separate shows on three different cruise ships, all from the German travel giant.

The new ship is the biggest one yet of the cruise company, with a length of 333 metres and a height of 42 metres, the ship can accommodate 3,984 guests, along with 1,400 crew members.

The ship has 14 restaurants and 17 bars, with food choices ranging from Mexican to Japanese.