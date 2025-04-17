Ana de Armas and Tom Cruise spark romance rumors after flying from Spain’s Madrid to London together

ANA de Armas and Tom Cruise have set tongues wagging after being spotted arriving in London together on Sunday – fresh from a trip to Madrid.

The duo touched down via Tom’s private helicopter, with Ana, 36, stylish in a leather jacket and jeans, juggling her two beloved dogs. Cruise, 62, looked sharp in a white polo and dark pea coat.

Though Ana – best known for playing Marilyn Monroe in the movie Blonde – was born in Cuba, she spent years living and working in Spain and now holds Spanish citizenship.

She became a household name in Spain thanks to her breakout role in El Internado and has long had strong ties to the country.

This latest trip to Madrid marks another nod to her ongoing connection with the country that helped launch her international career.

This isn’t the first time Cruise and de Armas have made headlines together. Back in February, the pair were spotted dining out in London, on Valentine’s Day, sending the rumor mill into overdrive.

Fans gathered outside the restaurant, and both stars took time to greet and take photos with the crowd.

Despite the buzz, sources close to the stars have downplayed any romantic involvement, instead suggesting that their meetings are strictly professional.

One insider told DailyMail.com that Cruise has his eye on Ana for a potential film collaboration, including the rumored Days of Thunder sequel he’s currently developing.

“Everything with Tom and Ana is innocent,” the source said. “They’ve been spending time together to talk about future projects.”

Still, the timing—and the cozy flights—have done little to quell speculation.

Both Cruise and de Armas have major projects hitting theatrs this summer. Cruise returns in Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning, while de Armas headlines Ballerina, the much-anticipated John Wick spin-off.

De Armas is also attached to Netflix’s adaptation of The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo, where she’s expected to play the glamorous and enigmatic title character.

Though her Hollywood career is now firmly established, Ana’s early days in Spain continue to shape her journey.

She met her ex-husband, Spanish actor Marc Clotet, while living in Madrid. The pair married in 2011 in Costa Brava but divorced two years later, shortly before Ana made the leap to Los Angeles.