Malaga’s summer discounts for public transport are now on: Here’s how to find out if you can claim

THE Andalucia region has announced new discounts for public transport in Malaga and its surroundings, which will come into force on July 1.

Young Andalucians under the age of 15 will be able to travel for free with the new youth transport card, with the measure having a minimum duration of six months from the beginning of the summer months.

These discounts are in addition to the additional 40% discount for all public transport users who have any of the consortium cards, metro passes and intercity multi-trip passes.

The youth transport card can be used by all people who are under 30 years old and registered in Andalucia and can be obtained online or at ticket offices of the transport companies, they will receive a 50% discount on all their trips.

Malaga’s public transport system will see major discounts, starting July 1

The benefits apply to travellers that have obtained the card and are eligible to use it on buses, trams and metro.

So in conclusion, Andalucia residents are able to apply for the youth transport card, as long as they are under 30, with kids under 15 travelling for free.

All other travellers, tourists and visitors, will get a 40% bonus on their trips, starting July 1.