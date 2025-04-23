23 Apr, 2025
Subscribe
Login
My Account
23 Apr, 2025 @ 13:05
1 min read

2 bedroom Apartment for sale in Benahavis with pool – € 335,000

by
2 bedroom Apartment for sale in Benahavis with pool - € 335

Discover this spectacular 2-bedroom, 2-bathroom apartment, recently renovated to the highest standards, where luxury and comfort blend seamlessly. Located in the prestigious Royal Marbella, this enclave offers an unparalleled lifestyle. From its spacious private terrace, you'll enjoy stunning views of the area's four most iconic landmarks: the Mediterranean Sea, La Concha, the golf course, and Gibraltar. A unique setting for unforgettable moments. In addition to being an exclusive residence, this apartment is located within a complex that offers numerous facilities and services, such… See full property details

Apartment

Benahavís, Málaga

  2 beds

  2 baths

€ 335,000

2 bedroom Apartment for sale in Benahavis with pool - € 335,000



Tags:

Related Articles

thinkSPAIN

Set-up in 2003, thinkSPAIN is the world's most visited international homebuyer focused Spanish property portal based in Spain. Over 2,000 agents and owners advertise 250,000+ properties on thinkSPAIN. www.thinkspain.com

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Valencia man, 21, extorted users of female escort website by making violent threats with one victim paying €30k
Previous Story

Man, 21, extorted users of escort website with Costa Blanca victim paying out €30k

Latest from Featured Property

Go toTop