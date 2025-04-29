29 Apr, 2025
29 Apr, 2025 @ 09:28
Bus in death crash on Spain’s Mallorca with eight injured

Nuns Mallorca

A MAN has died after his car smashed head-on into a bus on a road between Portocolom and Felanitx in Mallorca.

The crash happened at around 6.50am yesterday (April 28) on the Ma-4010 road, leaving the road completely blocked at kilometre 2.

Eight bus passengers were also injured, although thankfully their injuries are said to be minor.

Emergency crews rushed to the scene after the crash, with firefighters from Bombers de Mallorca having to cut the car driver free from the wreckage. Despite their efforts, the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Four ambulances attended the smash, and five of the injured bus passengers were taken to hospital, while three others made their own way for medical treatment.

The collision, involving a TIB bus headed for Palma, remains under investigation by the Guardia Civil, who are trying to establish exactly what caused the two vehicles to collide so violently.

The front of the bus was crumpled by the force of the impact.

The tragedy came just hours after another deadly crash on the island’s Valldemossa road, where a motorcyclist was killed in a separate accident.

