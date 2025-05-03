British female tourists ‘drunkenly ridicule and attack Polish woman at a Mallorca beach’

THREE British female tourists have been accused of assaulting a holidaymaker at a Mallorca beach club.
The incident happened on Monday at the premises located on Avenida Miramar in the popular s’Arenal resort, south-east of Palma.
The victim was another woman- a Polish national- who was on the club terrace.
READ MORE:
- British tourist wanted in Spain for ‘slashing Mallorca bouncer’s face with a bottle’ is arrested
- Mallorca to install CCTV on its beaches following wave of thefts against British tourists
- Drunk British tourist seriously injured after falling off wall and rolling down an embankment in Mallorca
Llucmajor Policia Local officers went to the venue and spoke to the various parties involved.
Eye-witnesses reported the British tourists- aged in their thirties- appeared to be drunk and sat down at a table close to the Pole.
They began to ridicule before launching into a physical attack.
A waiter intervened and called the police.
The Polish victim told officers that she did not want press charges.
They nevertheless conducted interviews and sent a report to the Guardia Civil.
That in turn will be sent to a court which will determine whether or not to proceed with charges or an investigation.