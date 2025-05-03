British female tourists ‘drunkenly ridicule and attack Polish woman at a Mallorca beach’

THREE British female tourists have been accused of assaulting a holidaymaker at a Mallorca beach club.

The incident happened on Monday at the premises located on Avenida Miramar in the popular s’Arenal resort, south-east of Palma.

The victim was another woman- a Polish national- who was on the club terrace.

READ MORE:

LLUCMAJOR POLICE

Llucmajor Policia Local officers went to the venue and spoke to the various parties involved.

Eye-witnesses reported the British tourists- aged in their thirties- appeared to be drunk and sat down at a table close to the Pole.

They began to ridicule before launching into a physical attack.

A waiter intervened and called the police.

The Polish victim told officers that she did not want press charges.

They nevertheless conducted interviews and sent a report to the Guardia Civil.

That in turn will be sent to a court which will determine whether or not to proceed with charges or an investigation.