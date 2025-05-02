2 May, 2025
2 May, 2025 @ 18:00
Vengeful squatter sets fire to Alicante home- days before court eviction

Man, 64, occupied Alicante flat for years without paying rent and was set to be evicted days later via a court order
Squatter sets fire to Alicante home- days before court eviction

AN ALICANTE squatter allegedly set fire to a fifth-floor flat, days before he was going to be evicted via a court order.

The Policia Nacional arrested the man, 64, in the Virgen del Remedio district of the city.

Two people had to be treated for smoke inhalation.

Authorities believe last Tuesday’s fire was started deliberately ahead of his early May eviction.

The entire block was evacuated and the damage to the apartment was assessed as ‘significant’.

The Policia Nacional contacted the property owner who told them the squatter had lived there for ‘many years’ and had stopped paying rent- prompting the eviction order.

He offered the theory that the blaze was started on purpose.

Neighbours confirmed that the ‘tenant’ had been involved in several previous incidents.

He was not in the building during the fire but was detained later on Tuesday when he returned to access the premises.

The squatter was scheduled to appear before an Alicante court on Thursday.

