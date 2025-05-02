WATCH: Three more terror arrests in Catalunya bring the total to 20 this year

THREE suspected jihadists accused of supporting terrorist groups like Daesh have been arrested in Barcelona province.
A joint operation between the Policia Nacional and the Mossos d’Esquadra took place last Monday morning, but details were only released on Friday.
It means that 55 people have been arrested in Spain so far this year for crimes related to jihadism- 20 of them in Catalunya.
Two of those detained on Monday lived in Castelldefels and the other in Montcada i Reixac.
They were placed into pre-trial detention two days later by the National Court.
The trio have been charged with the crimes of glorifying terrorism and making threats.
Police carried out four home searches and removed documents and papers with references to suicide attacks and martyrdom,
Also seized were several computer devices and a bayonet.
Investigators claimed the detainees used different profiles on social media networks to share propaganda from terrorist groups of a jihadist nature.
They also made postings in which the actions of the groups were defended and justified.
Police claimed that one of the arrested men had become so radicalised that he made threats against several people via social media platforms.