Revealed: The areas of Spain which are seeing the biggest population growth

SPAIN’S population rose by 75,865 people in the first three months of 2025, according to the National Statistics Institute(INE).

It means the country has taken another step towards the 50 million mark, with registered inhabitants standing on a record 49,153,849.

The largest increases were in the Madrid Community (0.45%), the Valencian Community (0.37%) and the Region of Murcia (0.26%).

According to the INE, the number of foreigners increased by 95,363 people during the quarter, to 6,947,711; while Spanish nationals fell by 19,498.

The number of people born in Spain fell by 42,165 between January and March, while the number of foreign-born grew by 118,030.

The foreign-born population in Spain now stands at 9,498,002 people.

The biggest rises among nationalities during the first quarter of 2025 were Colombian (with 39,800 arrivals in Spain), Moroccan (25,900) and Venezuelan (25,000).

On the flip side, the main nationalities departing were Moroccan (with 13,900 departures), Colombian (13,500) and Spanish (10,300).

In the first three months of 2025, the population grew in almost all the regions and in the North African enclave of Melilla.

It only fell in the Balearic Islands, Extremadura and the enclave of Ceuta.

The number of households stood at 19,523,824 as of 1 April 2025, with an increase of 26,698 during the first quarter of 2025.