This region of Spain is hailed for its fascinating cider traditions by The Sun

GIPUZKOA, in the Basque Country, has been hailed as the location of Spain’s most delicious cider by The Sun journalist Nuria Cremer-Vazquez

Cider houses are seen as a ‘symbol’ of Gipuzkoa’s culture and gastronomy, and Cremer-Vazquez recommends the town of Astigarraga as the best place to try the local cider. You can also find cider houses in Hernani and Usurbil.

Every year, thousands of people visit the dozens of cider breweries in the region, renowned for the high-quality cider produced there.

The atmosphere in a cider house is festive and friendly, with long shared tables that encourage conversations with strangers who quickly become new friends.

‘Txotx’ is the most unique part of a cider house experience. This is where visitors taste the cider directly from the barrel via a small tap. The cider is poured into the glass from a considerable height, as this oxygenates it to highlight its best flavours and aromas.

It’s important to pair your cider with a traditional Basque meal. Dishes typically seen on cider house menus include grilled ribeye steak, cod omelette, fried cod with green peppers and a mouth-watering Idiazábal cheese, quince jelly and walnut platter for dessert. “The San Sebastián area has long been a place for food lovers to enjoy Basque cuisine,” Cremer-Vazquez said.

The cider season runs from January to April, so book your trip now for 2026.

