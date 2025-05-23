Kids Stay Healthy: Over 1,200 Teenagers in Marbella take part in health and wellness workshops led by Quirónsalud

MORE than 1,200 secondary school students in Marbella have taken part in a series of educational workshops aimed at encouraging healthier lifestyles, thanks to an initiative spearheaded by Hospital Quirónsalud Marbella and the Quirónsalud Foundation.

Now in its third year, the ‘Stay Healthy’ programme returned to the city this spring, offering in-person sessions across three local schools: IES Victoria Kent, CEIP María Auxiliadora II, and IES Sierra Blanca. Delivered by specialist educators and healthcare professionals, the workshops cover five key areas: substance abuse, nutrition, sleep hygiene, mental health, and digital wellbeing.

Launched on April 21, the latest series of sessions has resumed following the Easter break. To support classroom learning, schools also have access to an online virtual platform, providing additional, professionally vetted materials for teachers to use independently.

Backed by the Quirónsalud Foundation, the initiative is part of a wider effort to engage young people in conversations about how their current lifestyle choices could affect their long-term health. The programme presents these issues using language and formats designed to resonate with teens.

Workshops are led by specialist educational psychologists, with support from Antonio de Dios, Head of Psychology at Hospital Quirónsalud Marbella.

A National Educational Initiative

First launched in 2018, Stay Healthy is a national initiative developed by the Quirónsalud Foundation, combining scientific rigour with innovative teaching methods and digital tools. It aims to promote long-term wellbeing and aligns with the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals – specifically Goal 3 (Good Health and Wellbeing) and Goal 4 (Quality Education).

The programme is co-designed with both educators and students, using a dynamic, collaborative learning model. Since its inception, it has been rolled out in all Spanish provinces, reaching over 1,400 schools and more than 100,000 students through both in-person sessions and its online classroom, created during the pandemic.

