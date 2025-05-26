Marblanc Solar: The Marbella installer behind a 3,200% surge in solar proposals

This article is a sponsored publication. For more information, see our advertising policy.

IN just six months, Marblanc Solar has gone from five or six proposals a month to more than 200 last April alone.

The Marbella-based solar company credits their “3,200% growth” to a unique, client-focused approach.

Unlike most installers, Marblanc Solar begins with an in-person home visit carried out by a qualified survey engineer, which they call a “Free Solar Survey”. The visit includes a full site inspection, a roof inspection via drone and a detailed consultation.

A few days later, the engineer returns – this time with a MacBook pre-loaded with several custom-built solar system proposals.

Each proposal has a 3D visualisation of the installation, estimated electricity production, bill reduction, annual savings, payback period, total return on investment (ROI), internal rate of return (IRR) and a fully itemised quote.

According to Roman Mitchell, co-owner of Marblanc Solar, clients say the presentation makes them feel “confident” and “in control”.

“We’re not just emailing a quote and hoping the client understands,” Roman told The Olive Press.

“We’re working with the customer to build a really specific system that’s tailored to their property and what they want.”

“When we come back for the presentation, we take the MacBook so clients can adjust the equipment or location of the panels and see how that affects costs and savings.”

Roman wants to make the survey feel less like a “sales pitch” and more like an “educational experience”.

Marblanc Solar’s sudden growth into becoming the top-rated solar installer in Marbella (more 5-star Google Reviews than any company based in the Costa del Sol city) is testament to the success of their innovations in the solar market.

A proposal in days, not weeks

Adam Millington, Marblanc Solar co-owner, said the breakthrough in their approach came about six months ago, thanks to a comment from a customer in Marbella.

The team just completed an installation when the client mentioned they finally received a quote from a separate company – four weeks after asking for it.

“Customers usually get three or four quotes from different companies to compare and make the best decision,” Adam said.

“When we realised how slow the process can be, we made it our mission to be the fastest.”

Adam said the target is to complete the survey within one working day of receiving the request, and return with the proposal no more than a day later.

It’s just one aspect of the Free Solar Survey.

Adam said they had “learned from every customer” during about 100 “trial-and-error” surveys to get it right.

Proposals that protect your roof – and your safety

Another feature of Marblanc Solar’s process is attention to structural detail.

Roman says he “doesn’t know” of another solar company in Spain that uses drone footage before quoting. But in many cases, it changes everything.

During one survey in early 2025, the footage revealed that a client’s roof needed repairs to their tiles.

Marblanc Solar’s proposal included a plan to re-mortar the roof while completing the solar installation – saving the client from severe damage.

“Another solar installer would only have noticed on the day of the installation,” Roman said. “Had they gone ahead anyway, the panels would have slid off the roof.”

For many clients, this care has been more than just reassuring.

It’s been critical.

One customer in El Rosario, Marbella, had hired a local contractor recommended by their gardener to install a system.

When the contractor vanished, the homeowner called Marblanc Solar for a second opinion.

The survey engineer immediately spotted that the original job used cables far too small for the power requirements, creating a serious fire risk.

“A lot of people in Spain get their gardener, handyman or a local referral, who isn’t properly qualified, to do a job at a lower price point,” Roman said.

“Unfortunately, many times, you get what you pay for.”

Customer-first aftercare

That same philosophy continues long after the panels are installed.

Marblanc Solar also runs a “two-week intensive monitoring” programme as part of its aftercare service.

Adam — the senior electrician on the team — reviews the client’s energy data via their solar app over a fortnight, looking for ways to improve efficiency.

“We had a client recently in Nueva Andalucía who still had a €800 bill after installation,” Adam told The Olive Press.

“Before solar, his bill was very large at around €3,300, but we always aim to cut our client’s bills by 80%, so we were expecting a bill around €600”.

Adam noticed the client’s pool pump and heater were running 24 hours a day, alongside his boiler.

Marblanc Solar returned to install timers on the pump, heater and boiler.

The client’s bill dropped to €437.

An 87% bill reduction.

After the two-week monitoring period is finished, each client gets placed into a Monday-Sunday WhatsApp channel with Roman and Adam, for any concerns or emergencies.

According to Roman, the channels see a lot of activity.

“One of our clients’ electric gates broke, and he messaged us at 10pm wondering if the solar was to blame,” Roman said.

“By midnight, we’d sent an electrician round.”

He added that the gate’s issue was “nothing to do” with the solar installation, but he was happy to demonstrate their commitment to after-sales care and rapid response.

Solar, just the way you want

Electrical issues aside, Roman says that many clients hesitate about moving forwards with solar due to how they look on the roof.

For example, many clients don’t want to be able to “see” the panels.

In other cases, building regulations may require that panels be installed flat against the horizontal or respect neighbours’ views.

And then some customers want specific solar panels – such as “all black” panels – purely for the aesthetics.

“During the first consultation, we learn so much about what the client wants, so we can come back with several proposals to compare their ideas,” Roman said.

The system comparison is important for installations of panels installed horizontally, as the electricity production can be affected. The all-black panels also have a lower output at perhaps 420W (meaning more panels and space are needed), whereas regular panels can be as high as 565W.

“By comparing costs and expectations during the presentation, we can take all the guesswork out of solar,” says Roman.

“It’s very educational.”

He added that Marblanc Solar has employed two “full-time” survey engineers dedicated to making site visits, inspections and preparing proposals.

With a 3,200% surge in proposal requests – and a similar increase in revenue – it appears that investment is more than worth it.

